Pokémon TCG Japan: Snow Hazard Peek: Chien-Pao Special Illustration

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era are arriving on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare revealed for the set, which features Chien-Pao ex.

Chien-Pao is the mascot of Snow Hazard and one of the five mascots of the English-language adaptation, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. That means that the ultimate version of the card in the set, this Special Illustration Rare ex, is likely to be a major chase card in both English and Japanese. It is illustrated by kodama with terrific details. Artist kodama debuted in the Pokémon TCG back in the special set Generations. Some of their best-known recent work includes Hisuian Samurott V Special Illustration Rare from Crown Zenith, Eternatus V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, and Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign.

