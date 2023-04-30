Pokémon TCG Japan: Snow Hazard Preview: Gold Hyper Rares With Rainbow Rares gone, which are they Hyper Rare cards? These are the Gold cards of Pokémon TCG Japan's new set Snow Hazard.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era are arriving on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at the Hyper Rare cards revealed for Snow Hazard.

Previously, Japanese sets classified Rainbow Rares as Hyper Rares. Now, this designation is in English-language sets as well. With Rainbow Rares retired as of the Scarlet & Violet era, the Hyper Rare designation is now for Secret Rare Gold cards. Snow Hazard brings us three of such. First, we have Chien-Pao ex on a Hyper Rare, which like all Gold Hyper Rare ex cards we've seen so far, uses the same art as the equivalent Full Art. We also get a Hyper Rare Water Energy and Fishing Rod.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.