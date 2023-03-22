Pokémon TCG Japan: Triplet Beat Preview: Clavell Full Art Sanosuke Sakuma, a Pokémon TCG artist known for illustrating Full Art Trainers, gives Clavell from Scarlet & Violet his first Full Art.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex, which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be in part the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Secret Rare section from Triplet Beat.

Clavell is the Direction of Scarlet's Naranja Academy and Violet's Uva Academy. He is known for using Oranguru, Polteageist, Amoonguss, Gyarados, Houndoom, and the Paldean Starter evolutions. He's got a standard Trainer in the main numbered set illustrated by Hitoshi Ariga with this Secret Rare Full Art Trainer Supporter illustrated by Sanosuke Sakuma. Sakuma illustrates Clavell as he is seen in the game, using Premier Balls, which vibe well with his dripped-out red and white clothing. Sakuma has been contributing to the hobby since the classic set Black & White – Legendary Treasures. Recent standout Sakuma cards include Pokémon Center Lady from Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, Copycat from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, and Friends in Galar from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Sakuma also draws Pokémon but is certainly known for having a specialty in Full Art Trainers.

