Pokémon TCG Japan: Triplet Beat Preview: Dendra & Clavell Dendra & Clavell from the Scarlet & Violet games make their Pokémon TCG debut on Trainer cards in Japan's March 2023 subset, Triple Beat.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex, which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be, in part, the basis for the as-of-yet untitled second Scarlet & Violet English-language expansion set to release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at some more cards featuring new Paldean Trainers from Triplet Beat.

Scarlet & Violet introduced quite a few new Trainers into the Pokémon universe, with two of them getting their first Pokémon TCG appearances right here in Triple Beat. Dendra is the Battle Studies teacher at Scarlet's Naranja Academy and Violet's Uva Academy. As a specialist in Fighting-type Pokémon, she is known for using Falinks, Paldean Tauros, Medicham, Hawlucha, and Hariyama. Her debut card is illustrated by yuu.

Clavell is the Direction of Scarlet's Naranja Academy and Violet's Uva Academy. He is known for using Oranguru, Polteageist, Amoonguss, Gyarados, Houndoom, and the Paldean Starter evolutions. His debut card is illustrated by Hitoshi Ariga. Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.