Pokémon TCG Japan: Triplet Beat Preview: Quaxly Art Rare Pokémon TCG Japan's Triplet Beat will feature a Quaxly Art Rare by the artist who brought us Lost Origin's Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex, which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be, in part, the basis for the as-of-yet untitled second Scarlet & Violet English-language expansion set to release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, we take a look at another Art Rare from the set.

Today's card completes the trio of Paldean Starter Art Rares. We've seen Sprigatito and Fuecoco, so now we have Quaxly on its own Art Rare by Souichirou Gunjima. Gunjima depicts the new Water-type Starter Quaxly playing with some water in the bathroom sink with a joyous look on its face. I love how the trio of Starter Art Rares are all very domestic, with Sprigatito in a home garden and Fuecoco shopping. Souchirou Gunjima has been delivering unique pieces of Pokémon TCG art since their debut in Shining Fates. Some of the more memorable Gunjima cards include Eevee Character Rare and Marnie's Pride Full Art from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, Radiant Greninja and Kleavor Character Rare from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, and most of all, two of the most iconic cards in the Galar era: Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin and Radiant Eevee from the Pokémon GO Radiant Eevee Premium Collection.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.