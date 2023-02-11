Pokémon TCG Japan: Violet Ex Preview: Katy & Miriam Katy & Miriam, two Pokémon Trainers from Scarlet & Violet, get Full Art cards in the new Pokémon TCG Japanese set, Violet ex.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another pair of Full Arts from Violet ex.

Katy and Mrian both get Full Art Trainer Supporters in this set. As female Trainers, these are likely to be the top Full Arts of the set. Katy is the Cortondo Gym Leader who specializes in Bug-type Pokémon in Scarlet & Violet. Miriam, who also gets a Special Illustration Rare in this set, is the school nurse of Scarlet's Naranja Academy and Violet's Uva Academy. Katy's first Full Art is illustrated by Akira Komayama, while Miriam's comes courtesy of Sanosuke Sakuma.

