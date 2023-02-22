Pokémon TCG Japan: Violet Ex Preview: Toedscool Art Rare Toedscool may be mistaken for a relative of Tentacool but this new species featured in Pokémon TCG's Violet ex is a distinct Pokémon.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another Art Rare from Violet ex.

Artist Akira Komayama delivers a colorful and vibrant Toedscool, a Pokémon that I believe we all initially thought would be Paldean Tentacool when we first saw it. Todescool is actually a distinct species as its Dex entries establish:

Toedscool lives in muggy forests. The flaps that fall from its body are chewy and very delicious. Though it looks like Tentacool, Toedscool is a completely different species. Its legs may be thin, but it can run at a speed of 30 mph.

This is yet another instance of Scarlet & Violet subverting expectations after the initial inclusion of Wiglett, which is also distinct from Diglett even though they have visual similarities.

Longtime Pokémon TCG fans will appreciate a card from Akira Komayama, who has contributed to the hobby since Call of Legends, with recent memorable cards including Deoxys VMAX Art Rare from Crown Zenith, Radiant Alakazam from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, and Starmie V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.