Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Adaman SAR

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at another Special Art Rare from the set which mirrors the Irida Special Art Rare Trainer.

Just like Irida's card showed her with the Pearl Clan, Adaman's SAR shows him with the Diamond Clan including Arezu, Iscan, Mai, Melli, and Sabi. The artwork here comes from Naoki Saito, who also drew the Irida SAR, creating some terrific visual continuity in this set. Saito has been contributing since the days of HeartGold SoulSilver, and some of their most notable Full Art Trainers include the infamous Here Comes Team Rocket Promo from the XY era, which sadly never made it to English, Wicke from Sun & Moon – Burning Shadows, the $300 Lillie from Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism which is probably the single most sought-after English-language Full Art Trainer there is and ever will be, Lissia from Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm, the $1,000+ Sightseer from Tag-Team GX All-Stars which also never made it to English, and many more.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.