Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Hatterene VMAX

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at a card where the Pokémon TCG follows through on a concept in a major way.

Artist kawayoo draws Hatterene V while art studio 5ban Graphics draws Hatterene VMAX. So what's so special about these main set cards? Well, Hatterene is the final Gigantamax form that had yet to be depicted by the Pokémon TCG. This card makes it so that every single Gigantamax form introduced in the TCG has gotten its VMAX. Earlier this year, I wrote about the three Pokémon whose Gigantamax forms were missing in the TCG in this article. Machamp got its VMAX in Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, Melmetal got its VMAX in Pokémon GO, and now Hatterene gets its VMAX in VSTAR Universe in Japan and Crown Zenith in English. Technically, Appletun didn't get a VMAX in name, but in execution, both Flapple and Appletun's Gigantamax forms are identical and Flapple indeed got its VMAX in Sword & Shield – Battle Styles. Thus, I consider this card type complete.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.