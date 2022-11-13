Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Mew V

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been revealed. VSTAR Universe will drop in Japan this December and is thought to be the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is thought to be primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at a new Pokémon-V from the set.

Mostly, we have shown Art Rares and Special Art Rares from VSTAR Universe. These are all considered Secret Rares in the set, with the main set numbering being made up of reprints. Most of these reprint cards use the same art, but this Mew V actually features entirely different and new artwork. PLANETA Yamashita offers this card that seems to continue from the original Mew V from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike to showcase Mew flying high above a cityscape.

