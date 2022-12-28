Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Thievul Art Rare

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets, VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought was Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares, which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful, unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era, which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at another Art Rare from the set.

Thievul is one of the most underrated species from Galar. This Pokémon and Nickit are exactly what many O.G. classic fans ask for: species that are inspired by real-life animals like many Kanto species were. I don't know why there isn't more Thievul and Nickit love, but that's just where we are! Artist NC Empire uses a brilliantly limited color palette, matching the coloring of the city to Thievul's own colorway. This evokes a noir feel which works quite well for this mischievous Pokémon. NC Empire began submitting to the Pokémon TCG during Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze. Their most memorable cards are the Charizard SWSH Black Star Promo from Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage Build & Battle kits, Agatha Full Art from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, and the Houndoom Character Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.