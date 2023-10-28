Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Toxtricity

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ancient Roar & Future Flash: Tera Toxtricity Ex

Pokémon TCG Japan’s newly releases sister sets Ancient Roar & Future Flash features multiple Tera Pokémon ex including Tera Toxtricity.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at one of the Tera Pokémon ex featured in Future Flash.

Toxtricity is one of the species to get a Tera Pokémon ex in this set. Ever since Japan's Ruler of the Black Flame, the source material for the English-language Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, introduced Tera species with Tera types that differ from their base type, this has been one of the most fun features of new expansions. Toxtricity is usually an Electric-type or Psychic-type (the latter of which represents its actual Poison-typing in the TCG), and here, its Tera type becomes Fighting. This card is illustrated by longtime contributing design studio, 5ban Graphics.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

