Pokémon TCG Japan's Ancient Roar: Garganacl Illustration Rare

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ancient Roar, the newest expansion to hit shelves, features the new Paldean species Garganacl as an Illustration Rare.

Key Points Pokémon TCG Japan teases October 2023 sets: Ancient Roar and Future Flash.

These new sets introduce Future and Ancient mechanics to Paradox Pokémon.

English-language set, Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift, is confirmed for November 2023.

Ancient Roar features Garganacl as an Illustration Rare, drawn by artist kodama.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare from Ancient Roar.

Garganacl is the final form of the Nacli line, and is a direct evolution of Nacklstack. Garganacl first appeared in Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with a rare card, and now gets its first-ever Secret Rare with this kodama-drawn Illustration Rare. kodama depicts Garganacl crowded by Pokémon in one of the cutest cards of this entire set, featuring appearances from Swablu, Fletchling, Hoppip, Ralts, Rockruff, Fomantic, Foongus, Diglett, Meowth, and what may be a Cacnea that is blocked by the text.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

