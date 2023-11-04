Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Loudred, Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ancient Roar: Loudred Illustration Rare

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ancient Roar expansion has been released and it features a Loudred Illustration Rare with bombastic art by NC Empire.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG Japan unveils Ancient Roar expansion, featuring Loudred Illustration Rare.

New 'Scarlet & Violet' era sets, Ancient Roar and Future Flash, hit shelves on October 27th, 2023.

Ancient Roar pairs with Raging Surf to make up the English set, Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift.

The Loudred Illustration Rare boasts vivid colors and bold line art by renowned artist, NC Empire.

Pokémon TCG Japan has released the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare from Ancient Roar.

Whismur's evolution Loudred gets a bright and colorful card here, showing the utter sonic chaos it lets loose when it opens up its mouth. With bombastic colors and bold line art, artist NC Empire's Loudred Illustration Rare feels like a stereo turned up to the point of pain in the form of a Pokémon card. NC Empire has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, with some recent standouts being Houndoom Character Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars and Thievul Illustration Rare from Crown Zenith.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!