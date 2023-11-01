Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Mienshao, Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ancient Roar: Mienshao Illustration Rare

Pokémon TCG Japan’s new set Ancient Roar features a Mienshao Illustration Rare depicting the Fighting-type Pokémon in a graceful pose.

Key Points Pokémon TCG Japan teases two new sets: Ancient Roar and Future Flash.

Ancient Roar set features a Mienshao Illustration Rare, a first-ever Secret Rare for the species.

Both new sets introduce new Future and Ancient mechanics, revolving around Paradox Pokémon.

Rumors suggest Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift will combine with cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare from Ancient Roar.

The underrated species Mienshao gets an Illustration Rare in Ancient Roar. Like many species featured on Illustration Rares, this is Mienshao's first-ever Secret Rare. Artist Taira Akitsu depicts this Fighting-type Pokémon perched lightly on a branch, using delicate colors to accentuate its grace as a martial artist. Akitsu has been contributing to the hobby since Sword & Shield base, with some of their standout cards including Zinnia's Resolve Full Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies and Garchomp V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

