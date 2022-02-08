Pokémon TCG Japan's Battle Legion Preview: Starmie & Misty

Next month, the Pokémon TCG will release a special Japanese set titled Battle Legion. Though details are currently still coming out on Battle Legion, some theorize that this may be the basis for the English-language special set likely to come out in Fall 2022. On the other hand, some of its cards may see release through the Trainer Gallery subset running in main Sword & Shield sets as with Japan's VMAX Climax. Battle Legion has been confirmed to feature the return of Shinies with a new card type: Sparkling Pokémon. It will also continue the VSTAR mechanic that debuted in January's Star Birth as well as new Character Cards and Character Super Rares. Today, let's take a look at one of the Character Super Rares: Starmie V.

Character Super Rares are cards that combine the Character Card type which pictures a Pokémon with their trainer with an Ultra Rare card mechanic. For example, this is a Starmie Character Card using the Pokémon-V mechanic, making it rarer than a standard Character Card. Pictured here with Starmie is the iconic trainer Misty who became immensely popular through her role as Ash's companion in the long-running anime. Though Ash has had many companions, she and Brock remain the most recognizable.

Also, seeing Character Super Rares return after VMAX Climax ended Japan's use of the VMAX card type makes me wonder if we will be seeing Character Super Rare VSTARs in this set. None have been revealed as of yet, but I'm keeping a close eye out to report new sightings as cards continue to be revealed.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Battle Legion cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.