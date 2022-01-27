Pokémon TCG Japan's Battle Legion Preview: Starmie V

Next month, the Pokémon TCG will release a special Japanese set titled Battle Legion. Though details are currently still coming out on Battle Legion, some theorize that this may be the basis for the English-language special set due in June 2022. Battle Legion has been confirmed to feature the return of Shinies with a new card type: Sparkling Pokémon. It will also continue the VSTAR mechanic that debuted in January's Star Birth. Today, let's take a look at a tie-in Battle Legion product that features a Kanto favorite: Starmie.

We have a new V here and this time around, it's a Pokémon that you may see spinning around in the Cerulean City Gym, Starmie gets the Ultra Rare treatment here with a beautiful beach background, which is fun because it's honestly more of a setting than standard Vs normally get. Usually, these will have some sort of effect or color wash because they depict the Pokémon often in some kind of jump or attack. Here, we get a nice, serene beach.

Next to the Starmie V from Battle Legion, you can see a collection of reprint cards. These will not be part of Battle Legion itself via packs, but will rather be part of two separate Battle Legion-adjacent products which I reported on for Bleeding Cool earlier this week. You can find these in the Sword & Shield Starter Set Lucario VSTAR and Sword & Shield Starter Set Darkrai VSTAR decks. These reprints include Crobat V, a highly playable card that we have seen reprinted quite a few times by the Pokémon TCG.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Battle Legion cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.