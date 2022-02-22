Pokémon TCG Japan's Battle Region Preview: Hisuian Decidueye

This week, the Pokémon TCG will release a special Japanese set titled Battle Region which is named after the Hisui region and its dangerous Pokémon. This is likely to be the basis, at least in part, for the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Battle Region has been confirmed to feature the return of Shinies with a new card type: Sparkling Pokémon. It will also continue the VSTAR mechanic that debuted in January's Star Birth and will continue to feature Character Cards and Character Super Rares. Now that we've seen Hisuian Typhlosion in a stunning V and action-packed STAR, let's check out the second of the three Hisuian Starters with Hisuian Decidueye.

If the style of Hisuian Decidueye on both the V and VSTAR looks familiar, you likely saw yesterday's preview of Typhlosion. The Pokémon-Vs featuring Hisuian Starters in Battle Region, previously thought to be called Battle Legion, are actually all drawn by the same artist. Shin Nagasawa illustrates all three, giving the characters a unique, unifying style that makes them look unique among other Ultra Rares in this set and others. All three of the VSTARs are more standard in style and are done by 5ban Graphics. 5ban's style has been critiqued in recent times as being too 3D/computer-generated in style, but I'm personally finding that they fit better with the VSTAR mechanic than, say, the Sun & Moon-era GXs. This set is shaping up quite nicely, so stay tuned for more reveals including tomorrow's Hisuian Samurott which we'll showcase tomorrow.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Battle Region cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.