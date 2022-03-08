Pokémon TCG Japan's Battle Region Preview: Kleavor

This week, the Pokémon TCG will release a special Japanese set titled Battle Region which is named after the Hisui region and its dangerous Pokémon. This is likely to be the basis, at least in part, for the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Battle Region has been confirmed to feature the return of Shinies with a new card type: Sparkling Pokémon. It will also continue the VSTAR mechanic that debuted in January's Star Birth and will continue to feature Character Cards and Character Super Rares. Today, let's look at a Hisuian species making its TCG debut: Kleavor.

We all know and love Scizor, the Scyther evolution brought into the game with the introduction of the Johto region in the Silver and Gold versions. It was the Neo era that brought Scizor into the TCG, where it has since been a staple, appearing (somewhat) recently as a major VMAX hit in both standard and Rainbow Rare forms in Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze. Now, the new Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus takes the player back to an ancient Sinnoh, back when it was called Hisui, where some species evolve differently. Thus, we get a split evolutionary path for Scyther, who evolves into Kleavor in ancient Hisui. Kleavor not only appears on a new standard card in Battle Region but also on a Character Rare with Lian, a member of the Pearl Clan from the game who is tasked with being Warden to a Noble Kleavor. I do wonder if and when (likely when) Noble Pokémon will be brought into the Pokémon TCG.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Battle Region cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.