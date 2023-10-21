Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Iron Valiant, Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Japan's Future Flash: Iron Valiant Illustration

Iron Valiant's Special Illustration Rare ex might be the main card collectors will aim to pull in packs of Pokémon TCG Japan: Future Flash.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Special Illustration Rare from Future Flash.

Iron Valiant is a Paradox Pokémon introduced in the Scarlet & Violet games. It is a future relative of Gardevoir and Gallade, showing traits of both in its character design, which makes it unique among Paradoxes. Let's take a look at its Dex entries to learn more about this Pokémon as we prepare for its TCG debut.

It has some similarities to a mad scientist's invention covered in a paranormal magazine. It's possible that this is the object listed as Iron Valiant in a certain expedition journal.

Iron Valiant debuts in the Pokémon TCG with this expansion, where it gets an ex card and this Special Illustration Rare by kantaro. Iron Valiant is the mascot of Future Flash, so, like Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare as the mascot of Roaring Moon, it depicts other Paradox species appearing in this set, including Iron Bundle, Iron Moth, and Iron Thorns.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!