Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Gold Giratina VSTAR

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss was released on July 15th, 2022, and is notable for bringing back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that appears on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We can now confirm that this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, does not feature Radiant Pokémon or Character Rares. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set, Dark Phantasma, which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look at the only Gold VSTAR of Lost Abyss.

Ever since the introduction of VSTARs, Japan's pattern has been steady: only one VSTAR per set gets the Gold treatment. This is not true of English-language sets which combine multiple Japanese sets to make a single larger release, but has been 100% steady in Japan. This began with Star Birth and its Gold Arceus VSTAR and remains steady now through Lost Abyss. This stunning Gold Giratina VSTAR is sure to be one of the bigger hits of the set as well as the English-language Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Now, because Sword & Shield – Lost Origin is adapting both Lost Abyss and the previous Japanese set Dark Phantasma, it will also likely include the Hisuian Zoroark Gold VSTAR.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.