Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Gold Secret Rares

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss was released on July 15th, 2022, and is notable for bringing back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that appears on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina, which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We can now confirm that this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, does not feature Radiant Pokémon or Character Rares. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, we close out the Secret Rare section of Lost Abyss.

Lost Abyss gets to Gold Trainers, including a Gold Item with Lost Sweeper, which looks so much like a handheld vacuum, and the beautiful Gold Stadium card, Collapsed Stadium. I like the look of Gold Trainer Items but one thing I hope for in the Scarlet & Violet era is that we see the Pokémon TCG pull back on Gold Trainers. There are players who love these as a flex in competition, but collectors generally see these as a bummer of a Secret Rare to hit. It will still be months before we begin to see cards from the Scarlet & Violet base set appear in Japan, but it is very likely that we will see the format of sets change. What would you like to see change about Secret Rares in the hobby for the next era?

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.