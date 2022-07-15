Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Mimikyu

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss will be released on July 15th, 2022. This set will bring back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that will appear on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We cannot yet confirm if this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, will continue with Radiant Pokémon and Character Rares, but it is likely. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look at a cards from Lost Abyss featuring one of the franchise's most beloved characters.

It's Mimikyu! Mimikyu has had great features during the Sword & Shield era with a V in Sword & Shield – Battle Styles and then a reprinted V, a VMAX, a Character Super Rare V, and a Character Super Rare VMAX in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. I am thrilled to see the love for Mimikyu continue, with this card by Ligton delivering a cute and hilarious moment of Mimikyu looking at a soda can with Pikachu's face on it. Mimikyu's whole thing is that it wants to be a beloved Pokémon, so it fashions Pikachu costumes in order to trick trainers into giving it affection. If only Mimikyu could know that its story made it one of the most beloved Pokémon to ever exist.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.