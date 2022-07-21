Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: More Full Arts

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss was released on July 15th, 2022, and is notable for bringing back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that appears on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We can now confirm that this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, does not feature Radiant Pokémon or Character Rares. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look at some more Full Arts of Lost Abyss.

So far, this section of Lost Abyss has been one hell of a ride. We have seen Alternate Arts that showed Giratina soaring through time and space itself, Aerodactyl hanging with other ancient species, Rotom with some retro electrical appliances, and Galarian Perrserker thrilled about its bottle cap collection. We have also seen stunning Full Arts for Delphox, Kyurem, and Rotom.

Today, we (nearly) close out the Full Art Pokémon-V selection with three more offerings. Aerodactyl V Full Art by N-DESIGN Inc. makes this purple Pokémon pop with an orange creamsicle swirl background. N-DESIGN also delivers the Drapion V Full Art, which has an aquatic, almost crystal background of blue and purple with hints of green. Finally, PLANETA Yamashita delivers a confident Galarian Perrserker over a wild green vortex.

Next time, we'll close out the Full Arts with a stunning Giratina V Full Art.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.