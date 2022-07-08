Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Zacian VSTAR – Special Set

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss will be released on July 15th, 2022. This set will bring back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that will appear on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We cannot yet confirm if this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, will continue with Radiant Pokémon and Character Rares, but it is likely. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look at two more cards from VSTAR Special Set, a special product that includes eight packs of Lost Abyss and one special VSTAR pack that includes one V and one VSTAR.

One of the options in the VSTAR packs is Zacian V and Zacian VSTAR. Artist aky CG Works handles the V, which shows this Legendary Pokémon racing through a hellish landscape. Zacian VSTAR sees 5ban Graphics set Zacian in a dramatic pose as energy swirls around it. The other options in the VSTAR packs are Zamazenta V and VSTAR and Rotom V and VSTAR. These will only be available in this product and cannot be found in the numbered Lost Abyss set, so best of luck picking the right three boxes!

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.