Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf Previews: Deck Psychics

Pokémon TCG Japan will soon release the Raging Surf-adjacent product, Mewtwo ex Starter Set, which will include Psychic-type cards.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It will be a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at some of the Psychic-type cards that will come in the Tera Mewtwo ex Starter Set.

The newly revealed cards from the Tera Mewtwo ex Starter Set include:

Exeggcute, depicted in a line, bouncing around in tandem, showing different expressions by artist Kariya

Exeggutor is a burst of color, looking like an illustration from a kid's book by artist Yoriyuki Ikegami

Natu takes a leap in a new card by ryoma uratsuka

Natu takes flight on a highly detailed card that would look great as an Illustration Rare, courtesy of artist Tetsu Kayama

Finally, Deoxys attacks by Saya Tsuruta

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

