Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: garchomp, pokemon, pokemon cards, Raging Surf

Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Tera Garchomp Ex

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Raging Surf features a Tera Garchomp ex that turns the Ground/Dragon-type species into a Water-type Pokémon.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22nd, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It will be a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at look at the first few cards revealed from the set.

Here, we have the Gible evolutionary line which culminates in the set mascot: Tera Garchomp ex as a Water-type. Artist saino misaki illustrates the set's standard Gible card, contributing a cute piece of artwork that shows the land shark Pokémon snapping its mouth open as it runs. Gabite, the middle stage, is illustrated by Nisoto Niso in what looks like a cave of gold, guarding its bounty. Very dragon-like of Gabite. Finally, the line culminates in the textured, sparkling Tera Garchomp ex by 5ban Graphics that shows Garchomp transformed into a Tera Water-type, rocking the bubbly Water-type Crown Jewel.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!