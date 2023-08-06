Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, pokemon, pokemon cards, Ruler of the Black Flame

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Charizard Secret Rares

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ruler of the Black Flame features three Charizard Secret Rares: a Special Illustration Rare, Full Art, & Gold Hyper Rare.

Pokémon TCG Japan has now released the newest Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Charizard-themed expansion titled Ruler of the Black Flame. It hit shelves on July 28th, and it includes 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion is the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This feature is most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex, but it also shows up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is also confirmed that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at two more Charizard Secret Rares from this set.

Now that Full Arts are considered Secret Rares, we have three total Secret Rare Charizards in Ruler of the Black Flame and, by extension, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. These include:

Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare: Read about this card here in this dedicated piece.

Tera Charizard ex Full Art pictured above to the left with artwork by 5ban Graphics

Tera Charizard ex Gold Hyper Rare pictured above to the right with artwork by 5ban Graphics. Much like Rainbow Rares did with Full Art GXs during the Sun & Moon era and like Rainbow Rares did with VMAXes during the Sword & Shield era, these Gold Hyper Rares use the exact same line art as the Full Art versions of the card.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

