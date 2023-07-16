Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Geeta Illustration

Artist DOM illustrates the Paldean Top Champion Geeta on a Special Illustration Rare in Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ruler of the Black Flame.

We are beginning to get more information and card reveals from the next set of the Scarlet & Violet era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release the Charizard-themed expansion Ruler of the Black Flame on July 28th, and it will include 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will be the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This will be most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but will also show up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is expected that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at look at a Special Illustration Rare from the set.

Geeta features on a Special Illustration Rare illustrated by DOM in Ruler of the Black Flame. Geeta is the chairwoman of the Paldean Pokémon League and the Academy board. Her Trainer Class is Top Champion and is known for using Espathra, Gogoat, Veluza, Avalugg, Kimgambit, and Glimmora, which shows a great variety in the Pokémon type that she is using. DOM is new to the Pokémon TCG as of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars and has become known in the hobby for cards, including Jolteon Character Rare from that initial set, Deoxys VSTAR Special Illustration Rare Crown Zenith, and Grusha Special Illustration Rare from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

