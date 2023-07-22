Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Palafin, pokemon, pokemon cards, Ruler of the Black Flame

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Palafin Illustration

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ruler of the Black Flame, the basis for the next English-language set, includes a Palafin Illustration Rare.

We are beginning to get more information and card reveals from the next set of the Scarlet & Violet era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release the Charizard-themed expansion Ruler of the Black Flame on July 28th, and it will include 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will be the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This will be most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but will also show up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is expected that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at look at an Illustration Rare from the set.

Today's newly revealed Illustration Rare features the new Paldean species Palafin. Palafin is seen here in its Hero Form, making its Pokémon TCG debut. Both the Hero Form and Zero Form have distinct Dex entries. First, the Zero Form:

This Pokémon changes its appearance if it hears its allies calling for help. Palafin will never show anybody its moment of transformation. Its physical capabilities are no different than a Finizen's, but when its allies are in danger, it transforms and powers itself up.

Now, the Hero Form:

This Pokémon's ancient genes have awakened. It is now so extraordinarily strong that it can easily lift a cruise ship with one fin. This hero of the ocean swims at a speed of 50 knots and saves drowning people and Pokémon.

Palafin Illustration Rare is drawn by Akira Komayama, who has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since 2011.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

