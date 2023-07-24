Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Pidgey, pokemon, pokemon cards, Ruler of the Black Flame

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Pidgey Line

The full set before Secret Rares of the next Pokémon TCG set coming to Japan, Ruler of the Black Flame, has been revealed ahead of release.

We are beginning to get more information and card reveals from the next set of the Scarlet & Violet era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release the Charizard-themed expansion Ruler of the Black Flame on July 28th, and it will include 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will be the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This will be most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but will also show up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is expected that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at look at cards from this set featuring the Pidgey line.

Previously, we showcased cards from Ruler of the Black Flame featuring Pidgey, Pidgeotto, and Pidgeot on a line of Illustration Rares, culminating in a Special Illustration Rare ex for Pidgeot. These are the standard versions of the Pidgey evolutionary line from the set that has now been revealed since the Pokémon TCG Japan has shown artwork for all cards from the set before Secret Rares. We're getting a softly colored Pidgey in a picturesque forest by Naoyo Kimura, a regally perched Pidgeotto by Kariya, and of course, a Pidgoet ex by takuyoa showing the first-ever Flying-type Pokémon swoop in for the attack.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!