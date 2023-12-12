Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards, Shiny Treasure ex

Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Clive Illustration

Clavell disguises himself as the student Clive, seen hiding in this Taiga Kayama-drawn Illustration Rare from Pokémon TCG: Shiny Treasure ex.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans are often key in as well because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has released its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion is like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it features "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion titled Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. Today, let's take a look at another pair of Secret Rare Trainer cards from Shiny Treasure ex.

Clive is thought to be a student during the Starfall Street storyline in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but he is actually Clavell in disguise. Clavell's plan is to help the player discover the truth about Team Star, which is why he is looking so sketchy on his Special Illustration Rare. Clive gets two Secret Rare cards in this set. GOSSAN illustrates the Full Art to the right, while the Special Illustration Rare which shows a Where's Waldo? style illustration of many Trainers and Pokémon is drawn by Taiga Kayama. Kayama is new to the hobby as of this year's Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, where they contributed the Skwovet card. This is Kayama's second Secret Rare card after the Vanillish Illustration Rare from Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

