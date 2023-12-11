Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards, Shiny Treasure ex

Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Nemona Illustration

Artist aspara contributes a stunning three of the five Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporters in Pokémon TCG: Shiny Treasure ex.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG Japan launches high-class set Shiny Treasure ex with new Secret Rares.

Artist aspara illustrated three Special Illustration Rare cards, including Nemona.

Shiny Treasure ex set hints at potential features in English-language adaptations.

English version named Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates set for early 2024 release.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans often key in as well because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has released its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion is like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it features "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion titled Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. Today, let's take a look at another pair of Trainer cards from Shiny Treasure ex.

Nemona features on a Special Illustration Rare to the left and a Full Art Trainer Supporter to the right. In the games, Nemona is the player's rival. Her choices in battle depend on which Starter the player chooses, but she is known for using Pokémon such as Lycanroc, Goodra, Dudunsparce, Orthworm, Pawmot, and one of the final Paldean Starter evolutions. Artist aspara contributes the Nemona Special Illustration Rare, which is one of the three cards they delivered in this set. The other two are also Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporters, which means that of the five of this card type in the set, aspara drew three: Nemona, Arven, and Penny. Sanosuke Sakuma is responsible for the Full Art Trainer Supporter.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!