Pokémon TCG Live Is Just A Month Away From Global Launch Pokémon TCG Live, the app for digital gameplay that will replace Pokémon TCG Online, is now just a month away from global launch.

The answer to digital players' hopes and dreams, and concerns are finally here. The Pokémon Company International has finally given details for the Pokémon Trading Card Game Live. Pokémon TCG Live will replace PTCGO. After the current beta testing period, it will officially launch worldwide on June 8th, 2023, on various platforms, including iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows devices.

Here are the full details of the announcement from The Pokémon Company International:

Ahead of the release of the tabletop version, the latest expansion of the best-selling Pokémon TCG, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, will be playable in Pokémon TCG Live beginning June 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. PDT, allowing players to collect and battle with new Pokémon ex and Tera Pokémon ex cards. In addition, to celebrate the official launch of [the app], players who log in to the game between May 2, 2023, at 10 a.m. PDT, and June 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. PDT, will receive special customization accessories, including a coin, card sleeves and deck box.

Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved will adapt three Japanese releases into one set. These three releases were the Paldean Starter-themed Triplet Beat and the Treasures of Ruin-themed Clay Burst and Snow Hazard.

The announcement continues:

Developed and published by The Pokémon Company International, Pokémon TCG Live allows players to enjoy the Pokémon TCG in an updated digital format. Releasing as a free-to-play game, Pokémon TCG Live offers beginner and veteran players a fun and accessible way to experience the Pokémon TCG, including various gameplay modes, daily quests, customizable avatars and Pokémon TCG accessories, as well as fan-favorite activities like building decks and battling friends.

So what of the original PTCGO? Pokémon TCG Online app will be removed from the App Store, Google Play, and Pokemon.com, and game servers will be shut down on June 5, 2023, at 9 a.m. PDT, ahead of the new Live app.

You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.