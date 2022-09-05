Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Available At Tournament Game Stores Today

The next Pokémon TCG expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, will get its wide release this Friday, September 9th, 2022. However, if you have a tournament-official game store nearby, the wait is over. In order to combat big box stores that release products as they come in, the Pokémon TCG allows these small businesses to release new sets on the Monday of their release. That means that you can now go to local game stores to purchase Sword & Shield – Lost Origin products including booster packs, booster boxes (of 36 packs), Elite Trainer Boxes (of 8 packs), and the new Booster Bundle product (of 6 packs).

Here's how the Pokémon TCG describes Sword & Shield – Lost Origin:

As the boundary between dimensions tears apart, Giratina VSTAR plunges the world into the abyssal shadow of the Lost Zone! Be wary of the Lost Zone's power—unlike the discard pile, cards that are sent here cannot be recovered. While Aerodactyl VSTAR harnesses this distorted power, Magnezone, Drapion, Hisuian Goodra, and Hisuian Zoroark also appear as Pokémon VSTAR to show off their own astonishing skills, joined by Kyurem VMAX. Above the shadows, Enamorus V and Radiant Gardevoir conjure up dazzling magic in the Sword & Shield—Lost Origin expansion! Over 190 cards 3 brand-new Radiant Pokémon 6 awesome Pokémon VSTAR 14 powerful Pokémon V and 1 enormous Pokémon VMAX 30 cards with special art in the Trainer Gallery subset More than 15 Trainer cards

This set also includes Alternate Arts, with the big one being the Giratina VSTAR Alternate Art. This is a beautifully illustrated card that has what it takes to become the chase card of the set.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the fourth quarter of 2022:

Infernape V box: Retailing for $19.99, this will be a normal V box with a card, its jumbo version, and four packs. Infernape V is a SWSH Black Star Promo exclusive to this box. Releasing September 9th.

Retailing for $19.99, this will be a normal V box with a card, its jumbo version, and four packs. Infernape V is a SWSH Black Star Promo exclusive to this box. Releasing September 9th. Arceus VSTAR Premium Collection: Includes ten booster packs and reprints of the Arceus V and Arceus VSTAR from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. These are direct reprints and are not Alternate Art cards. They are the same exact cards that can be pulled from booster packs. This product is Amazon-exclusive and will be released on September 30th.

Includes ten booster packs and reprints of the Arceus V and Arceus VSTAR from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. These are direct reprints and are not Alternate Art cards. They are the same exact cards that can be pulled from booster packs. This product is Amazon-exclusive and will be released on September 30th. Origin Forme Dialga Premium Collection & Origin Forme Palkia Premium Collection: These $39.99 boxes will feature a Full Art V and VSTAR Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia respectively. Each of these are brand new SWSH Black Star Promos. These will each have six booster packs. Releasing October 7th.

These $39.99 boxes will feature a Full Art V and VSTAR Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia respectively. Each of these are brand new SWSH Black Star Promos. These will each have six booster packs. Releasing October 7th. Zeraora VMAX & VSTAR Battle Box: This will include four booster packs and three SWSH Black Star Promos: Zeraora V, Zeraora VMAX, and Zeraora VSTAR. It will be released on October 14th, 2022, for $29.99.

This will include four booster packs and three SWSH Black Star Promos: Zeraora V, Zeraora VMAX, and Zeraora VSTAR. It will be released on October 14th, 2022, for $29.99. Deoxys VMAX & VSTAR Battle Box: This will include four booster packs and three SWSH Black Star Promos: Deoxys V, Deoxys VMAX, and Deoxys VSTAR. It will be released on October 14th, 2022 for $29.99.

This will include four booster packs and three SWSH Black Star Promos: Deoxys V, Deoxys VMAX, and Deoxys VSTAR. It will be released on October 14th, 2022 for $29.99. Virizion V box: Retailing for $19.99, this will be a normal V box with a Virizion V, its jumbo version, and four packs. It also includes a reprint of Keldeo from Astral Radiance with no changes to the art. Releasing October 14th.

Retailing for $19.99, this will be a normal V box with a Virizion V, its jumbo version, and four packs. It also includes a reprint of Keldeo from Astral Radiance with no changes to the art. Releasing October 14th. October 2022 V Battle Decks: Two will be released for $14.99 each, respectively featuring the same Vs from the Deoxys & Zeraora Battle Box products. Releasing October 14th.

Two will be released for $14.99 each, respectively featuring the same Vs from the Deoxys & Zeraora Battle Box products. Releasing October 14th. Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Premium Collection: Includes a Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR and Hisuian Zoroark V as SWSH Black Star Promos, an oversized version of the VSTAR, six Pokémon TCG booster packs, a coin, and a pin. It will retail for $39.99 and will be released on October 28th.

Includes a Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR and Hisuian Zoroark V as SWSH Black Star Promos, an oversized version of the VSTAR, six Pokémon TCG booster packs, a coin, and a pin. It will retail for $39.99 and will be released on October 28th. Sword & Shield: Charizard Ultra Premium Collection: The box will include three SWSH Black Star Promos featuring a new etched foil Charizard V, Charizard VMAX, and Charizard VSTAR along with Charizard-themed sleeves, a metal coin, damage counter dice, and more. It will notably contain sixteen Sword & Shield-era booster packs. It will be released on October 28th and will retail for $119.99.

The box will include three SWSH Black Star Promos featuring a new etched foil Charizard V, Charizard VMAX, and Charizard VSTAR along with Charizard-themed sleeves, a metal coin, damage counter dice, and more. It will notably contain sixteen Sword & Shield-era booster packs. It will be released on October 28th and will retail for $119.99. Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest pre-release events: Featuring Build & Battle Boxes with four booster packs and four available SWSH Black Star Promos, one random selection in each box. Begins on October 29th.

Featuring Build & Battle Boxes with four booster packs and four available SWSH Black Star Promos, one random selection in each box. Begins on October 29th. Hisuian Electrode V box: Retailing for $19.99, this will be a normal V box with a card, its jumbo version, and four packs. Hisuian Electrode V is a SWSH Black Star Promo exclusive to this box. Releasing November 4th.

Retailing for $19.99, this will be a normal V box with a card, its jumbo version, and four packs. Hisuian Electrode V is a SWSH Black Star Promo exclusive to this box. Releasing November 4th. Mew VMAX League Battle Deck: This product includes reprinted cards of the Mew V (two copies), Mew VMAX (two copies), and Genesect V (two copies) along with a 60-card deck, a deck box, condition markers, damage counter dice, a coin, and more. This product will retail for $29.99 and will be released on November 11th.

This product includes reprinted cards of the Mew V (two copies), Mew VMAX (two copies), and Genesect V (two copies) along with a 60-card deck, a deck box, condition markers, damage counter dice, a coin, and more. This product will retail for $29.99 and will be released on November 11th. Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest Set Drop: Featuring booster packs, booster boxes, booster bundles, Elite Trainer Boxes, three-pack blisters, and single-pack blisters. Releasing November 11th.

Featuring booster packs, booster boxes, booster bundles, Elite Trainer Boxes, three-pack blisters, and single-pack blisters. Releasing November 11th. Giratina V, Rotom V, and Gallade V Tins: These $24.99 tins will feature five booster packs and one Pokémon-V exclusive to the tin featuring either Origin Forme Giratina, Rotom, or Gallade. Each of these are brand new SWSH Black Star Promos. Releasing Fall 2022.

These $24.99 tins will feature five booster packs and one Pokémon-V exclusive to the tin featuring either Origin Forme Giratina, Rotom, or Gallade. Each of these are brand new SWSH Black Star Promos. Releasing Fall 2022. Arceus VSTAR Ultra Premium Collection: There is nothing yet known about this product except that it will be released in Winter 2022.