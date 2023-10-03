Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: kanto, pokemon, Pokémon Card 151, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet - 151

Pokémon TCG Opening Scarlet & Violet – 151: Elite Trainer Box

Let's open a Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet – 151 Elite Trainer Box to see if we can pull any Kanto-themed Illustration Rares or Full Arts.

Pokémon TCG has released its first special expansion of the current Paldea-themed era: Scarlet & Violet – 151. This special set deviates from the trend we have seen for many years where these special, or "holiday," sets don't feature the era's name in its title. For example, Champion's Path was the first Sword & Shield-era special set but didn't feature Sword & Shield in the name. Same for subsequent special sets: Shining Fates, Celebrations, Pokémon GO, and Crown Zenith. Now, Scarlet & Violet brings its name into the set with this Kanto-themed offering. Also, another thing that makes this set unique is that it is numbered in Dex order rather than by type. The set runs through the entire Kanto Dex and includes the normal Scarlet & Violet-era Secret Rares, including Full Arts, Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, and Gold Hyper Rares. The Pokémon Company International was kind enough to supply us with new Scarlet & Violet – 151 products so we can give you an analysis of this set. These products include a Scarlet & Violet – 151 booster bundle, a Scarlet & Violet – 151 Elite Trainer Box, and a Scarlet & Violet – 151 Alakazam ex Box. In this installment of our three-part early opening, we'll be opening the Elite Trainer Box.

Scarlet & Violet – 151 Elite Trainer Boxes include nine packs of this set, sleeves themed to the expansion, and a Snorlax Illustration Rare depicting the iconic Pokémon blocking a road, just like in the original games. A beautiful touch. I LOVE the inclusion of Illustration Rares in Elite Trainer Boxes. Now, one thing that does impact this specific set is how generous Scarlet & Violet-era sets have gotten. In the past, special sets like this were the only ones that guaranteed a holo pull per pack. Now, even regular packs guarantee holo cards… so these packs don't hit quite as hard. Before I get into this, know that I opened up three different products and saw different rates for each one, which speaks to the pull rate being, as usual, random. Unfortunately, though, I completely struck out with this box.

My hits included:

Holo rares: Every pack, nothing else

Pokémon ex: 0

Tera Pokémon ex: 0

Full Art Pokémon: 0

Full Art Trainer: 0

Illustration Rare: 0

Special Illustration Rare: 0

Hyper Rare Gold: 0

Holo Energy: 0

This box was historically bad. The set is fantastic, but sometimes, the pulls just aren't with you. If you'd like to see us strike gold, stay tuned to the future boxes.

