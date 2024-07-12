Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Twilight Masquerade

Pokémon TCG Opening: Twilight Masquerade Elite Trainer Box

What can be pulled from an Elite Trainer Box & Build & Battle Box from the new Pokémon TCG set, Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade?

Article Summary Unboxing Twilight Masquerade Elite Trainer & Build & Battle Boxes.

Elite Trainer Box yields two Secret Rares & exclusive Ogerpon card.

Build & Battle Box surprises with two Tera Pokémon ex and a Full Art Trainer.

Detailed analysis and visuals provided by Pokémon TCG expert Theo Dwyer.

Pokémon TCG has released its sixth main series set of the current Paldea-themed era: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade. This set focuses on the land of Kitakami, with a special spotlight on the four versions of Ogerpon as Tera Pokémon ex. Bloodmoon Ursaluna and Sinistcha are also included as big features. The source material for Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade is Japan's Crimson Haze and Mask of Change. The Secret Rare section of Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade includes Full Arts, Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, and Gold Hyper Rares. The Pokémon Company International was kind enough to supply us with new Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade products so we can give you an analysis of this set. These products include a Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade booster box, Elite Trainer Box, and Build & Battle Box. In this installment of our opening, we'll be opening the Elite Trainer Box and the Build & Battle Box.

An Elite Trainer Box box comes with nine packs, a Teal Mask Ogerpon Illustration Rare, card sleeves featuring Ogerpon, and items that benefit gameplay and collecting, such as dividers, damage counter dice, a coin-flip die, and more. Note that the above link leads you to a Pokémon Center version of the box, which features an additional stamped copy of the Ogerpon card and two additional packs. Let's take a look at what we got.

My hits included:

Pokémon ex: 0

Tera Pokémon ex: 1

ACE SPEC: 0

Full Art Pokémon: 2

Full Art Trainer: 0

Illustration Rare: 0

Special Illustration Rare: 0

Hyper Rare Gold: 0

This goes to show you how random packs can be. Nine packs and two Secret Rares? That is something you could've expected from some booster boxes not that many years ago. This is about as excellent an Elite Trainer Box as you can ask for. Pulling that Iron Thorns ex Full Art was the highlight of this opening, but seeing the new Pokémon Sinistcha shine on this Full Art was also a great moment.

One special thing to note is that for the first time ever, the Ogerpon Illustration Rare SV Black Star Promo that comes in the box has a glittery holofoil pattern we have never seen before. I hope that they stick with these for all ETB promos, as it adds something special to them.

Build & Battle boxes are the kits available at pre-release events that feature four packs of the set, a deck-building set of cards, and one of four holographic promos stamped with the set's logo. The available promos are Thwackey, Infernape, Froslass, and Tatsugiri. I got Infernape.

My hits included:

Pokémon ex: 0

Tera Pokémon ex: 2

ACE SPEC: 0

Full Art Pokémon: 0

Full Art Trainer: 1

Illustration Rare: 0

Special Illustration Rare: 0

Hyper Rare Gold: 0

And the hits continue! Two Tera ex would've made this a stellar Build & Battle box, but adding the Full Art Trainer took it to the next level. The only drawback is that I'd already pulled that card in my booster box opening, but that's just how it shakes out sometimes. You can't ask for a better four packs than this.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!