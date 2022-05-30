Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Articuno

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, we have a card featuring one of the first-ever Legendary Pokémon: Articuno.

The Legendary Birds of Kanto of course have to make their appearance! This set is about taking the essence of Pokémon GO and showing it on these cards, so the Bird Trio is essential. Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres are the Team Mascots of the three GO teams: Articuno for Team Mystic, Zapdos for Team Instinct, and Moltres for Team Valor. It cannot be understated how important these iconic Legendaries are to Niantic's mobile adaptation of the franchise, so I'm happy to see them here in force. This first one we're showing is an Articuno illustrated by Jiro Sasumo, who created an effective icy background behind the iconic Ice/Flying-type Legendary. I believe that all of the Rares in this set will be holographic (not confirmed!) so I personally can't wait to see this one in potentially holofoil form. Team Mystic fans will also want to be sure to seek out their Team Leader Blanche, who gets a Full Art promo in one of the set's boxes.

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.