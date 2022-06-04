Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Solrock & Lunatone

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, we have Lunatone and Solrock.

Lunatone and Solrock are significant in Pokémon GO for quite an interesting reason. They, like many other species, are regional. This means that only certain places in the world can encounter them. Lunatone and Solrock are exclusive to their respective hemispheres, but they have previously switched back and forth for events. Specifically, the Solstice Event made them both available together before shaking up where they appear.

Lunatone is illustrated by miki kudo with a beautiful purple sky background alive with shooting stars. I think this one is going to be an Uncommon, but just imagine how it'd look as a holographic card. Then, artist Sekio takes on Solrock for a lightly colored and soft illustration that gives the impression of this Pokémon drifting with the wind. Sekio's style is quite unique, with some of the more memorable cards being Shaymin from Sun & Moon – Lost Thunder, Mesprit from Sun & Moon – Unified Minds, and Rotom from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Neither Sekio nor kudo have contributed major Ultra Rares to the hobby, which I hope changes soon.

