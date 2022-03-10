Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Special Set Product Line-Up Revealed

The Pokémon Company International has finally revealed their product line-up for what remains one of the most mysterious Pokémon TCG set announcements in recent memory. The set is, of course, the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO expansion, a special collaboration between the TCG and mobile developer Niantic that is inspired by the worldwide hit game. This set was teased earlier this year for a Summer 2022 release but we can now confirm that the wide release will be July 1st, 2022. Like most special sets (these are sets without booster box releases that don't have the overarching generation name, like Sword & Shield, in the title) this Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO expansion will arrive in Elite Trainer Boxes and other special products. The first set of products will arrive July 1st with more to come at a later date.

Here is the full breakdown of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO products:

Pokémon GO Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box Plus (exclusive to Pokémon Center in the US, Canada and the UK)

Pokémon GO Elite Trainer Box

Pokémon GO Premium Collection

Pokémon GO Special Collections

Pokémon GO Collection

Pokémon GO Tin

Pokémon GO Poké Ball Tins

Pokémon GO Mini Tins

Pokémon GO V Battle Decks, including a bundle version

Pokémon GO Premier Deck Holder Collection

Pokémon GO Pin Collections

Now, no cards have been revealed yet and none of the box promos have been shown, either. So what can we gather from this announcement? A couple of things the PR didn't mention.

The booster packs will have 10 cards each, which speaks to a bigger set than, say, Celebrations

The Special Collections feature each of the game's Teams: Team Instinct, Team Mystic, and Team Valor. It is seemingly confirmed from the graphics on the box that the promo in each one will feature the respective Team Leaders of Spark, Blanche, and Candela.