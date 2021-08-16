Pokémon TCG Product Review: Evolving Skies Build & Battle Box

The latest Pokémon TCG set, the Eeveelution and Dragon-themed Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, will release fully on Friday, August 27th. This past weekend, tournament-official game stores are hosting pre-release events where collectors and players alike can purchase Build & Battle Boxes for the set. Some stores are even hosting unsanctioned in-store gameplay. I previously opened two boxes right here on Bleeding Cool and have since gotten the chance to open two more. Now that I have a good feel on these products, let's take a look and see if this is a worthy purchase for Pokémon TCG collectors.

The Promos

This time around, the promos that you can pull include:

Galarian Articuno

Galarian Zapdos

Galarian Moltres

Flaaffy

These are all SWSH Black Star Promos stamped with the Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies logo. If you have opened any set's Build & Battle Box before, you know what to expect here. I like this round of promos quite a lot and found them to be the most interesting offerings since the Vivid Voltage pre-release promos which included Lugia and Charizard. What I liked about these was that they stuck with a theme, the Galarian Birds, and then added one spicy pick with Flaaffy. Normally, you'd expect the final stage for the holographic promo, so I love that Flaaffy got the spotlight here.

The Pokémon TCG Packs

No surprises here! Four packs of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies and, if you have a solid local game store, they'll give you three additional packs. Not every store does that, though, so shout out to Brothers Grim in New York for doing the right thing. The packs from these boxes have no set pull rate and are essentially the same as picking four random packs. There was one box where I only pulled a holo and another box where I pulled a Full Art Rayquaza V, which was a nice surprise. Personally, I'm glad that the Pokémon TCG keeps this product focused on one set rather than including packs from other sets as with previous products.

Overall

Build & Battle Boxes are always an exciting tease prior to a set's main release, and opening these Evolving Skies kits was a great time. I recommend anyone who can get their hands on these do so, because I'm telling you this: Evolving Skies is going down as a historic set of the Pokémon TCG. Eeveelutions, Rayquaza, and all the other hits in one set is going to make this one to look back on years later.