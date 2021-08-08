Pokémon TCG Product Review: Opening First Partner Pack: Hoenn

Another First Partner Pack has been released by the Pokémon TCG. Previously, we have seen Galar, Alolan, Kalos, Unova, and Sinnoh. This month, we get the Hoenn Starters. With a ton of Pokémon TCG products coming out this month, including the Marnie Premium Tournament Collection and all of the Sword & Shield: Evolving Skies product, is this pack of oversized cards still worth picking up? Let's find out.

The Promos

This time around, the jumbo cards feature the Hoenn starters: Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip. Like the previous First Partner Packs, these are oversized reprints with the foil 25th Anniversary stamp. These are designed to fit in the Pokémon TCG First Partner Binder, which I highly recommend getting to display these as well as the jumbo cards currently featured in other products.

The Pokémon TCG Packs

The pattern that I've observed in the previous First Partner Packs continues. From the first release up until now, each First Partner Pack has included one Sun & Moon base pack and one pack of the latest Pokémon TCG set to come out from the Sword & Shield. This First Partner Pack came out after Chilling Reign and before Evolving Skies, so we have another First Partner Pack with a Chilling Reign pack to open along with our Sun & Moon pack.

These packs have no guaranteed pulls, so you could end up getting absolutely clapped and pulling two regular rares, or you could have a lottery-winning selection with a Secret Rare inside.

Overall

Overall, the First Partner Packs are worth the buy. These are consistent products, so if you're collecting the jumbo cards, this is a must-have for you. If you're just looking for booster packs, though, this isn't the best way to get them. You'd have better luck with buying single boosters of Sun & Moon and Sword & Shield: Chilling Reign.