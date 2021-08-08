Pokémon TCG Product Review: Opening Shadow Rider Calyrex V Box

Is the Pokémon TCG: Shadow Rider Calyrex V Box worth buying? Let's open one and find out.

The Promos

The Shadow Rider Calyrex V card in this box is an SWSH Black Star Promo. If you picked up the Urshifu V boxes that were released with Battle Styles, you know what to expect here. This is essentially a Chilling Reign product, with its promo very similar to the Calyrex V from the set. The artwork is slightly different, which makes it collectible, but it isn't the most interesting of cards.

The Pokémon TCG Packs

The booster packs included in the Shadow Rider Calyrex V Box are all modern-era packs from Sword & Shield-branded series. The four packs included are:

One pack of Sword & Shield: Rebel Clash

One pack of Sword & Shield: Darkness Ablaze

Two packs of Sword & Shield: Chilling Reign

This box includes the exact same packs as the Shadow Rider Calyrex V Box. As with that box, and the Marnie Premium Tournament Collection which also came out this weekend, I personally prefer the Pokémon TCG's standard practice of including sets from multiple eras. A Sun & Moon-era pack would have made for a more diverse array of cards here. However, there weren't really any dud sets in this box with these packs.

As far as my own opening, the luck wasn't with me this time around. My best pulls from the opening were a holographic Arctozolt from Darkness Ablaze and a holographic Cinderace from Chilling Reign. These are average pulls considering boxes are entirely random with no set pull rate.

Overall

Both this and the Ice Rider Calyrex V Box are two of the weaker Pokémon TCG products coming out this month. This box is a vehicle for the promo card, which isn't especially great, but completionists will want to scoop this up. For collectors who are trying to be a bit more selective, the Marnie Premium Tournament Collection as well as the upcoming Evolving Skies products will be a better bet.