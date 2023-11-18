Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Iron Valiant, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Releases Iron Valiant Ex Box This Weekend

A new Pokémon TCG product is out. The Iron Valiant ex box features a Paradox species known as a Future relative of Gardevoir and Gallade.

In addition to the Roaring Moon ex box which we previously spotlighted, the Pokémon TCG has officially dropped Iron Valiant ex Box. This is another Paradox Pokémon-focused product. The Roaring Moon ex box features a Paradox species known as the Ancient version of Mega Salamence, and now this Iron Valiant ex box features a Paradox species thought to be a Future relative of Gardevoir and Gallade. This product features Iron Valiant ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Iron Valiant ex, a holographic card featuring Iron Moth and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It retails for $21.99.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the third quarter of 2023:

Roaring Moon ex Box (available November 17, 2023): Features Roaring Moon ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Roaring Moon ex, a holographic card featuring Brute Bonnet and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99.

Features Roaring Moon ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Roaring Moon ex, a holographic card featuring Brute Bonnet and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99. Miraidon ex League Battle Deck (available November 17, 2023): Reprints of Regieleki VMAX and Miraidon ex lead up to the next ex League Battle Deck. This includes no Black Star Promos but rather three copies of Regileki V, two copies of Regileki VMAX, and two copies of Miraidon ex, along with a ready-to-play deck of cards, six damage counter dice, one coin flip die, two coin condition markets, a deck box, an accessory box, and a strategy sheet. It will retail for $29.99.

Reprints of Regieleki VMAX and Miraidon ex lead up to the next ex League Battle Deck. This includes no Black Star Promos but rather three copies of Regileki V, two copies of Regileki VMAX, and two copies of Miraidon ex, along with a ready-to-play deck of cards, six damage counter dice, one coin flip die, two coin condition markets, a deck box, an accessory box, and a strategy sheet. It will retail for $29.99. Fall 2023 Collector's Chest Tin (available November 17, 2023): Features three foil cards featuring Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval that will likely be reprint cards. They have not yet been revealed. The tin will also include a Pokémon coin, a mini portfolio, sticker sheets, and six booster packs. It will retail for $29.99.

Features three foil cards featuring Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval that will likely be reprint cards. They have not yet been revealed. The tin will also include a Pokémon coin, a mini portfolio, sticker sheets, and six booster packs. It will retail for $29.99. Gyarados ex Premium Collection (release date not yet known): Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex reprint from Scarlet & Violet, a reverse holo card featuring a reprinted Magikarp, a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Gyarados. The price is not yet known. This may be a GameStop exclusive, but that, too, is not yet announced.

