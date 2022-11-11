Pokémon TCG Releases Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest Today

A new Pokémon TCG set arrives on shelves today. Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, previously only available at tournament-official hobby shops, will be available at all participating retailers, big box stores, and hobby shops. The set features Alolan Vulpix and Lugia as VSTARs and is set to close out the Sword & Shield era as the last main series set. Packs of this new Pokémon TCG set can be found in Elite Trainer Boxes including eight packs, Booster Bundles including six-packs, Booster Boxes including 36 packs, Build & Battle Boxes with four packs and a promo, three-pack blisters with a promo, and one-pack blisters with a promo. The main chase card of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest is agreed to be Lugia V Alternate Art, but the expansion comes with many cards worth going after. These include Alolan Vulpix and its Rainbow Rare equivalent, Lugia VSTAR in all of its forms, including standard and Rainbow and Gold, and of course, the Trainer Gallery hits.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023:

Mew VMAX League Battle Deck: This product includes reprinted cards of the Mew V (two copies), Mew VMAX (two copies), and Genesect V (two copies) along with a 60-card deck, a deck box, condition markers, damage counter dice, a coin, and more. This product will retail for $29.99 and will be released on November 11th.

This product includes reprinted cards of the Mew V (two copies), Mew VMAX (two copies), and Genesect V (two copies) along with a 60-card deck, a deck box, condition markers, damage counter dice, a coin, and more. This product will retail for $29.99 and will be released on November 11th. Eevee Evolutions Premium Collection: This product includes reprinted cards of the Eevee V SWSH Promo initially released in the first year of the Sword & Shield era as well as all of the eight standard Eeveelution Vs as reprints. This GameStop-exclusive box will contain nine booster packs. It will retail for $69.99 and will be released on November 11th.

This product includes reprinted cards of the Eevee V SWSH Promo initially released in the first year of the Sword & Shield era as well as all of the eight standard Eeveelution Vs as reprints. This GameStop-exclusive box will contain nine booster packs. It will retail for $69.99 and will be released on November 11th. Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest set drop: Featuring booster packs, booster boxes, booster bundles, Elite Trainer Boxes, three-pack blisters, and single-pack blisters. Releasing November 11th.

Featuring booster packs, booster boxes, booster bundles, Elite Trainer Boxes, three-pack blisters, and single-pack blisters. Releasing November 11th. Arceus VSTAR Ultra Premium Collection: This includes metal cards of the Arceus V and Arceus VSTAR from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. It will also have fifteen Sword & Shield-era booster packs and will retail for $99.99. You can find this product in GameStop locations on December 16th.

This includes metal cards of the Arceus V and Arceus VSTAR from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. It will also have fifteen Sword & Shield-era booster packs and will retail for $99.99. You can find this product in GameStop locations on December 16th. Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box (available January 20, 2023): Includes 10 Crown Zenith booster packs, one special art card featuring Lucario VSTAR, and various gameplay accessories.

Includes 10 Crown Zenith booster packs, one special art card featuring Lucario VSTAR, and various gameplay accessories. Crown Zenith Collection—Regieleki V or Regidrago V (available January 20, 2023): Includes four Crown Zenith booster packs, one promo card and oversize card featuring Regieleki V or Regidrago V and one non-V foil promo card

Includes four Crown Zenith booster packs, one promo card and oversize card featuring Regieleki V or Regidrago V and one non-V foil promo card Crown Zenith Mini Tins (available February 17, 2023): Includes two Crown Zenith booster packs and one sticker sheet

Includes two Crown Zenith booster packs and one sticker sheet Crown Zenith Special Collection—Pikachu VMAX (available February 17, 2023): Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, one etched promo card and one oversize promo card featuring Pikachu VMAX and one foil promo card featuring Pikachu V

Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, one etched promo card and one oversize promo card featuring Pikachu VMAX and one foil promo card featuring Pikachu V Crown Zenith Tins (available March 17, 2023): Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs and one full-art promo card featuring Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos or Galarian Moltres

Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs and one full-art promo card featuring Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos or Galarian Moltres Crown Zenith Pin Collection—Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon (available April 14, 2023): Includes three Crown Zenith booster packs; one promo card featuring Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon; and one corresponding pin

Includes three Crown Zenith booster packs; one promo card featuring Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon; and one corresponding pin Crown Zenith Premium Playmat Collection—Morpeko V-UNION (available April 14, 2023): Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, four Morpeko V-UNION cards, one Professor Burnet card, one playmat and one oversize card

Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, four Morpeko V-UNION cards, one Professor Burnet card, one playmat and one oversize card Crown Zenith Premium Figure Collection—Shiny Zacian or Shiny Zamazenta (available May 5, 2023): Includes 11 Crown Zenith booster packs; one etched promo card featuring either Shiny Zacian V or Shiny Zamazenta V; one corresponding Shiny figure and a Shiny pin; and one set of card sleeves