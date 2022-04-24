Pokémon TCG Reveals 2022 Illustration Contest Entries: Pikachu Part 2

Get ready for a new series here at Bleeding Cool that will show off some of the best Pokémon TCG artwork you've ever seen. There is an interesting twist, though. These illustrations are not, in fact, coming to an upcoming Pokémon TCG expansion like our other preview series. In fact, most of these will never become cards at all. What you're seeing in this series is a collection of the annual Pokémon TCG Illustration Contest submissions that have now been made public. These are my personal selections from the Top 300 submissions as picked by TPCI. Today, let's take a look at more of the Pikachu cards included in this bunch.

Artists Akuru and Eggspensiv both deliver adorable Pikachu, with the former featuring Pikachu using a leaf as an umbrella in a sun shower as a rainbow sparkles below him in a puddle. The latter depicts Pikachu having a meal with a boundlessly cute Pichu. Do you see that Ursaring in the back?

Delivering two unique styles that are left of center are Peishin and imomushi, both of which experiment in interesting visual ways with the franchise's most popular icon.

The cuteness continues with Mai's Pikachu who is chowing down on a picnic that, while aesthetically pleasing, is primarily apples. Then, we have a cluster of sleeping Pikachu with the one in the center struggling to sleep amidst the overlapping Pika-weight as illustrated by artist HIRAOGA.

Finally, we wrap up the Pikachu submissions as the food content continues, with Le Yamamura depicting multiple berry-hunting Pikas while MINARAI HASHIRU delivers another Pikachu and Pichu pairing. Both cards deliver different but equally interesting and unique vibes.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through these incredible submissions to the Pokémon TCG 2022 Illustration contest. For more illustrations, you can check out the entire collection right here.