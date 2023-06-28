Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon Card 151, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Bill & Daisy

Original Kanto Trainers Daisy and Bill are featured in Pokémon TCG Japan's Pokémon Card 151 which is now available to order.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable because it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set was released on June 16th in Japan. It has now been confirmed that this set will be the source of the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, titled Scarlet & Violet – 151. Today, let's take a look at look at some more Secret Rare cards from this set.

There are four Full Art Trainer Supporters in Pokémon Card 151. We have Erika's Invitation and Giovanni's Charisma which also get Special Illustration Rares as well as Daisy's Helo and Bill's Transfer, pictured above, which only get these Full Arts. Daisy is Daisy Oak, the granddaughter of Professor Oak and the older sister of Blue, who is known as Gary in the anime. Then, we have Bill, who is a researcher and inventor known from the original Kanto-based games. He is the inventor of the Pokémon Storage System.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG on Bleeding Cool.

