Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: File Sets

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the special set of this year for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell. Today, let's take a look at a special product that will be released in Japan along with Pokémon Card 151.

These Pokémon Card 151 File Sets will be released along with the full expansion on June 16th in Japan. These sets come with reverse holo promo cards of Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle featuring artwork different from the versions we see of the Starters in the actual set. These reverse holos will feature a Poké ball pattern. There are two different versions of the products shown. One features a file with a Poké Ball design, while the other features the Kanto Starter evolutions: Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise.

