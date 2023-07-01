Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon Card 151, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Giovanni Special Illustration

Giovanni's Charisma gets a Special Illustration Rare in the newly released Pokémon TCG set in Japan, the Kanto-based Pokémon Card 151.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable because it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set was released on June 16th in Japan. It has now been confirmed that this set will be the source of the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, titled Scarlet & Violet – 151. Today, let's take a look at look at the second biggest chase card from this set.

As previously mentioned in this series, Erika's Invitation Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter is the top chase card of the set. This keeps in line with female-driven Trainers being the most coveted hits of all Scarlet & Violet expansions thus far. This Giovanni's Charisma Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter is close behind that Erika card, likely due to the way it illustrates an uncommon moment of comfort and kindness with Giovanni, who is curled up relaxing with his Persian. This card is illustrated by Hideki Ishikawa, who has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since the XY-era special set, Generations.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG on Bleeding Cool.

