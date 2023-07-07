Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Golem, pokemon, Pokémon Card 151, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Golem & Kangaskhan

Now that Full Arts are numbered outside of the set in both Japanese and English-language Pokémon TCG sets, these Kanto icons are Secret Rares.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable because it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set was released on June 16th in Japan. It has now been confirmed that this set will be the source of the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, titled Scarlet & Violet – 151. Today, let's take a look at look at another pair of Full Art ex cards from this set.

Golem ex gets a Full Art from PLANETA Igarashi while N-DESIGN Inc. contributes the Kangaskhan ex Full Art. Interestingly, Full Arts were considered part of the main series English-language sets until the Scarlet & Violet era. Now, starting with Scarlet & Violet base, which was released in March 2023, English-language sets are matching the rarity of the cards in Japanese sets. Thus, Golem ex Full Art and Kangaskhan ex Full Art aren't just Secret Rares in Japan, but internationally as well. This will be the first time we've gotten a Golem Secret Rare since the Alolan Golem GX Rainbow Rare from Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion and the first time we've gotten a Kangaskhan Secret Rares since the M Kangaskhan EX Gold Secret Rare from XY – Flashfire.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

